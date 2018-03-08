A robot just solved a Rubik’s cube puzzle in 0.38 seconds

That’s a new world’s record. Previously the fastest time a robot could solve a Rubik’s cube was in 0.637 seconds, reports the BBC. The new robot was created by two students at MIT and uses two PlayStation Eye cameras to help solve the puzzle. You can check out the behind-the-scenes of their Rubik’s robot wonder here. Below is a video of their robot solving a Rubik’s cube–blink and you’ll miss it.