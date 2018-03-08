California is joining other states in the “Right to Repair” movement

California Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman has announced plans to introduce the California Right to Repair Act, reports MacRumors . The act is modeled on similar acts introduced in 17 other states and would require smartphone manufacturers and home appliance makers to provide replacement parts, repair information, and diagnostic tools to independent repair shops. Announcing the bill, Eggman said:

“The Right to Repair Act will provide consumers with the freedom to have their electronic products and appliances fixed by a repair shop or service provider of their choice, a practice that was taken for granted a generation ago but is now becoming increasingly rare in a world of planned obsolescence.”

Apple, Verizon, Toyota, and other companies have been lobbying against Right to Repair acts in other states since last year, claiming opening up repairs to any third party would compromise device security.MG