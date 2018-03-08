Axl Rose: “Tim Cook is the Donald Trump of the music industry”

The Guns N’ Roses frontman took to Twitter this morning to proclaim that “Tim Cook is the Donald Trump of the music industry,” reports Business Insider. And that was it. Rose didn’t follow up the tweet with any further explanation of why Cook is the Trump of the music industry. Guns N’ Roses’s music is widely available in both the iTunes Store and on Apple Music and has been for quite some time. Given that Rose has been on Twitter since 2009 and in that time has tweeted fewer than 265 times, it could be a while before he elaborates on his beef with Cook.