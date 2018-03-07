Oculus Rift users have been locked out of VR all day

Software malfunctions. Hardware breaks. There’s all kinds of reasons why. But the folks over at Facebook-owned Oculus have to be a little red-faced today. That’s because, TechCrunch writes , every single Oculus Rift–the company’s high-end virtual reality headset–locked up today due to a problem with software certification .

The problem seems rooted in an expired security certificate that’s resulted in users getting a “Can’t reach Oculus Runtime Service” error message when trying to immerse themselves in VR.

In an online statement, Oculus confirmed the problem, writing that:

This is an issue with our software certification that we’re still actively working on. For security, we use a certificate to ensure that the software you receive actually comes from Oculus. That certificate has expired, and we’re looking at a few different ways to resolve the issue. We’ll update you with the latest info as available. We recommend you wait until we provide an official fix. Thanks for your patience.

The company hasn’t provided an ETA for a fix, but suggests users check its runtime status page for updates.

“This issue could’ve been resolved hours ago,” one user wrote in a message on the status page. “PLEASE make 24/7 customer service if you’re gonna be a GLOBAL company!!!!!!”

“They should’ve known,” wrote another user. “This has been going on for nearly a day now.”

