advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:38 pm

Oculus Rift users have been locked out of VR all day

Software malfunctions. Hardware breaks. There’s all kinds of reasons why. But the folks over at Facebook-owned Oculus have to be a little red-faced today. That’s because, TechCrunch writes, every single Oculus Rift–the company’s high-end virtual reality headset–locked up today due to a problem with software certification.

The problem seems rooted in an expired security certificate that’s resulted in users getting a “Can’t reach Oculus Runtime Service” error message when trying to immerse themselves in VR.

In an online statement, Oculus confirmed the problem, writing that:

This is an issue with our software certification that we’re still actively working on. For security, we use a certificate to ensure that the software you receive actually comes from Oculus. That certificate has expired, and we’re looking at a few different ways to resolve the issue. We’ll update you with the latest info as available. We recommend you wait until we provide an official fix. Thanks for your patience.

A screenshot shows the critical file OculusAppFramework.dll failing validation.

The company hasn’t provided an ETA for a fix, but suggests users check its runtime status page for updates.

“This issue could’ve been resolved hours ago,” one user wrote in a message on the status page. “PLEASE make 24/7 customer service if you’re gonna be a GLOBAL company!!!!!!”

“They should’ve known,” wrote another user. “This has been going on for nearly a day now.”

Related: Despite Story Studio’s Demise, Oculus Has A Big Presence At Sundance DT

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company