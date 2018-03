The company has reached out to loan investors for $1.25 billion, according to new report from Bloomberg. The rumor follows a deal with SoftBank that left Uber with a blended valuation of $54 billion. Recent financial disclosures show the ride-hailing company took a $4.5 billion loss in 2017, despite growing the business. The last time Uber negotiated a leveraged loan was in 2016 for $1.15 billion.

