This Restaurant Robot Is Designed To Help Servers–Not Replace Them

If you order bibimbap at the Kang Nam Tofu House, a Korean restaurant in a strip mall in Milpitas, California, a robot will help your server bring the food to your table. The restaurant is the first the world to use the robot, which was designed not to replace human servers, but to act as an assistant.

“Our goal is to automate the hard part of [restaurant] work, so employees focus more on customer service,” says John Ha, who is both the owner of the restaurant and the co-founder of Bear Robotics, the startup that designed the robot.

Before owning Kang Nam, Ha worked as an engineer at Google. But he was a frequent customer at the mom-and-pop restaurant, and when the previous owner decided to sell, he invested. He got a quick education in the world of restaurant work–filling in for dishwashers and cooks and servers when someone was out sick or quit–and realized that technology could help improve the experience. He decided to build a robot and pilot it first at his own restaurant.

“I realized, why have all the manual labor?” he says. “No one’s really happy. No one’s proud of a restaurant job . . . I thought robots could bring a huge impact to society. So I decided to quit Google, started building the prototype, and now it’s running as a daily operation at my restaurant.”

The small, pedestal-shaped robot, called Penny, is designed to navigate in a restaurant’s crowded, narrow spaces, using sensors to avoid any obstacles. If a customer’s foot is in the robot’s path, the robot will automatically stop. After restaurant staff programmed in the location of each table and the kitchen, the robot made itself a map of the restaurant; now, servers use a tablet to summon the robot whenever food is ready and tell it where to go.

At the Korean restaurant, which is fairly small, there are generally two human servers working, and one robot. One person stands at the kitchen window, loading food onto the robot and prepping side dishes. The other person greets customers, waits on tables, and handles the cash register. The robot goes back and forth, delivering plates and bills.

It’s a dramatic shift from past; Ha says that servers had to adjust to the fact that they were no longer running around, and he had to reassure them that they were still being productive by focusing on customers instead. “Some servers actually walk many miles a day, even in these smaller restaurants, because they’re literally running back and forth to get food that’s ready to go to serve to another table,” says Juan Higueros, Bear Robotics COO. “This actually cuts down on that for them, allows them to interact with the people who are coming, and hopefully allows for more return customers.”