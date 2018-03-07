The “RBG” Doc Will Make You Want a Tattoo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

What: The first trailer for RBG, a forthcoming documentary about the Supreme Court Justice who has achieved living legend status.

Who: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen.

Why we care: Early into the Trump administration, a reporter asked Ginsburg who she considered the most important person in her life.

“My personal trainer,” she responded. After all, this is the person who will help keep the 84-year old Justice in fighting form long enough to prevent the current administration from reshuffling the Supreme Court.

Fittingly enough, one of the earliest images in the first trailer for RBG is our hero working out with tiny weights. Because if anyone deserves to flex, it’s her. The documentary, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year to largely positive reviews, traces the Notorious RBG’s rise from lawyer to groundbreaking Justice who worked to convince her male colleagues that sex discrimination exists and follows right up to her current status as a walking meme and a beacon of hope for the future. If you can’t wait until the May 4th release date to get your RBG fix, please enjoy Kate McKinnon’s glorious impression on SNL.

JB