McDonald’s Is Flipping The Golden Arches For International Women’s Day

What: The fast feeder is flipping its logo at one California location, and across all its digital channels on March 8.

Who: McDonald’s We Are Unlimited

Why we care: Obviously it’s not every McD’s, but today the golden arches will be flipped on owner-operator Patricia Williams’ restaurant in Lynwood, CA, and across all McDonald’s digital channels. And in a select 100 locations across the U.S., limited edition packaging, crew shirts, and hats will celebrate International Women’s Day. Swapping the iconic logo is a fun way to mark an important day and makes for a pretty cool image.JB