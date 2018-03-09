This Easy-To-Use Beehive Is Bringing Honey To Backyards

It took a decade for Stuart and Cedar Anderson, a father and son living in rural Australia, to find a solution to a challenge they’d experienced as beekeepers: how to harvest honey without donning an uncomfortable bee suit, smoking out the bees, and going through a series of cumbersome and messy steps that could kill bees in the process.

When they first launched their invention three years ago on Indiegogo–a hive that releases honey through a tap, called the Flow Hive–they set a goal of raising $70,000 to start production. They reached that goal in around five minutes. In 15 minutes, they had raised a quarter of a million dollars. By the end of the campaign, they’d raised $12.2 million, and helped thousands of people become first-time beekeepers. The Flow Hive was also a winner of Fast Company’s 2016 World Changing Idea awards. Now, a second version of the product, which closed a new crowdfunding campaign on March 4, raised around $1,500,000.

In part, the idea has likely been a success because it came at a time of grave concern about the challenges facing pollinators, coupled with growing preferences for DIY and local food. In the U.S., within the last decade, New York City; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; Seattle; and other cities have lifted bans on backyard beekeeping in response to demand.

“The rate of beginners getting into beekeeping has more than doubled in a decade,” says Kim Flottum, editor of Bee Culture, a magazine about beekeeping, though he notes that beginners also seem to be abandoning beekeeping more quickly than they had in the past; one factor is that beekeeping ends up being more difficult than people expect.

The Flow Hive, which dramatically simplifies the process of extracting honey, might help more amateur beekeepers stay with their backyard projects. The hive uses artificial honeycombs; bees fill the cells with honey and cap them with wax. When the beekeeper sees, through a window on the side of the hive, that a comb is filled with honey, they can use a lever to twist the artificial honeycomb so the cells release the honey through a tap into a jar.

Part of the appeal is simply watching the process work. “I think there is a human fascination with, ‘let’s turn a handle, press a button, and some produce will materialize,'” says cofounder Cedar Anderson. “There aren’t many things in the world you can do that with. We’ve designed a system that allows you to turn a handle and get beautiful produce ready for the table right from your very small footprint in your backyard or on your rooftop.”