Snap’s stock takes a beating after reports of another huge round of layoffs

Snap is reportedly about to lay off even more of its staff. According to a new report from Cheddar , which cites anonymous sources, the planned layoffs will be its biggest to date. Though an exact number wasn’t given, one source told Cheddar the cuts affect less than 10% of the company’s engineering staff.

Meanwhile, after rising steadily throughout much of the day, Snap’s stock is now falling. Shares are trading at $18.10 after a high of $18.49.

In January, Snap laid off nearly a dozen employees–predominately from the content team. At the time, this was said to be part of a general consolidation. Now it seems the company is continuing to downsize as it trudges through 2018.

I reached out to Snap for comment and will update this post if I hear back.CGW