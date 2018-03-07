No fair: Florida is trying to opt out of Daylight Saving Time clock changes

Because the Sunshine State apparently doesn’t get enough Sunshine, Florida lawmakers today overwhelmingly approved a bill that could allow it to stay in Daylight Saving Time all year long . The bill, which was already approved by the state’s assembly, has won broad approval in the state Senate, with a 33-2 vote. It now heads to the desk of Governor Rick Scott, the Miami Herald reports .

If passed, Florida would still need the approval of the U.S. Congress to opt out of those “spring forward” and “fall backward” clock changes that the rest of us have to endure every six months, but it could definitely happen. Two other states, Hawaii and Arizona, have similar exemptions.

Florida lawmakers are calling it the “Sunshine Protection Act,” but is that really a top priority for the land of Disney World, Spring Break, and Miami Beach? Coming from someone who is typing this article in New York City, in the middle of a blizzard, I call BS.CZ