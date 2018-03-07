These Companies Are Financing The Return Of Nuclear Terror

A new report from ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) and PAX is calling out the 20 biggest nuclear-weapons financiers, underscoring the degree to which banks and contractors have been quietly funding the recent resurgence in the global arms race. Disturbingly, the research shows, investment in nuclear weapons increased by $81 billion in 2017.

Since January 2014, some 329 financial institutions from around the world invested $525 billion in 20 companies that produce, maintain, or modernize nuclear weapons. And $110 billion of it came from just three U.S. companies: BlackRock, Vanguard, and Capital Group.

Here’s the full Top 10:

BlackRock — $38.4B

— $38.4B Capital Group — $36.7B

— $36.7B Vanguard — $35.3B

— $35.3B State Street — $33.4B

— $33.4B JPMorgan Chase — $29.7B

— $29.7B Bank of America — $25.9B

— $25.9B Citigroup — $16.5B

— $16.5B Evercore — $13.7B

— $13.7B Wells Fargo — $13.5B

— $13.5B Goldman Sachs — $10.8B

“They are capitalizing on chaos,” Beatrice Fihn, ICAN’s executive director, told me. “We have talked to some of them, and they are not proud to share information on it.”

Fihn says their reasons for investing in weapons of mass destruction are what you might expect. They’re using whatever legal means available to make returns on their clients’ money. “But there are limits to these things,” she adds. “You don’t see these institutions investing in sarin gas or child labor just because it makes you money.”

Unbelievably, it’s a good time to invest in nuclear weapons, because nuclear saber-rattling has come back in style. “A lot of people thought this issue was solved at the end of the Cold War,” Fihn said, “but the risk that nuclear weapons will be used is actually growing.”

“We have some world leaders that are going in the wrong direction,” she said, obviously referring to Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.