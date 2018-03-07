Bros dominate VC, where 91% of decision-makers are male

Last year just 2% of venture capital dollars went toward startups founded by women. So perhaps it comes as no surprise that women comprise just 9% of the decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms, according to a new Axios analysis based on Pitchbook data. (Axios only looked at VC firms that had raised a minimum of one fund of at least $100 million from 2013 to 2017.) In absolute terms, the numbers are even more stark: There are only 91 women, nationwide, with sway over how VC firms write checks.