Good news for ancient Android phones! Facebook’s Messenger Lite has video chat

Got one of those creaky old Android phones? You know, the kind that is barely capable, or not capable at all, of running modern apps? Well, it probably runs Facebook’s Messenger Lite, the tech giant’s messaging app for folks who haven’t upgraded their devices in a few years.

If you have one of said phones, you can now do video chatting, just like your Galaxy S8 or S9, or Pixel 2 friends. Facebook said today it launched video chat for Messenger Lite, adding it to existing tools like text, photos, links, and audio calls.

Clearly, Facebook wants to get everyone using its video tools. It says 17 billion video chats took place across Messenger in 2017, double that of 2016. Those numbers are likely to keep going up this year.DT