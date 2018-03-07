Amazon is giving a Prime discount to Medicaid recipients

Amazon is making it easier for Medicaid recipients to access Amazon Prime . The company said this morning it is offering a discounted Prime membership program to individuals with a valid Medicaid card, cutting the membership fee from the usual $10.99 per month to $5.99 per month. People who sign up with the discounted rate will still be able to take advantage of the full range of Prime perks.

The move is not Amazon’s first effort to help recipients of government assistance. In June of last year, Amazon launched a discount program for customers on government assistance with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. It also joined a USDA pilot program to allow families getting help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries through its online marketplaces.

If you qualify for the Prime discount, enroll here and renew your discounted membership annually for up to four years.