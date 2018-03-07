Let’s Stop Talking To Sexist Bots: The Future Of Voice For Brands

British bank NatWest recently announced that it’s testing an artificial intelligence-powered ‘digital human’ called Cora. Described by the brand as a “hugely lifelike” evolution of their text-based chatbot, she’ll answer customers’ questions in branches.

She joins the likes of Alexa, Siri and Cortana: another female-sounding virtual assistant. And though Google Home doesn’t follow the naming pattern, it defaults to an eerily passive feminine voice.

In many ways, this makes total sense. Users anthropomorphize bots, and studies show both men and women prefer female voices. They’re warmer and more relatable, and make people receptive to voice-activated technology.

Sometimes there’s an even stronger use case. Nest’s smoke alarm bot, Nest Protect, sounds female because research found children respond best to warnings when the voice sounds like their mother’s. This conscious decision increases the product’s effectiveness.

This is quite a specific exception though. In general, market forces–and deeper pockets for the few–are getting in the way of progress. Female virtual assistants are peddling stereotypes of subservience at a time when the gender power dynamic is being fiercely challenged. By activists (#MeToo #TimesUp), by public institutions (firing high profile figures for sexist behaviour, for example), and by brands (retracting advertising in offensive publications, for example). This puts the “progressive” parent companies, who talk about prizing inclusion and counteracting norms, in a moral predicament.

So, what’s the solution?

Well, not all assistants sound female. IBM’s Watson, Dom from Domino’s Pizza, and Siri (in certain markets) default to a male voice. And there has been some progress. Alexa now claims to be a feminist and won’t accept harassment as she used to. She responds to sexually explicit questions by saying “I’m not going to respond to that,” or “I’m not sure what outcome you expected.”