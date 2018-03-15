This LED Cabinet Light Destroys Harmful Bacteria In Your Kitchen

If your kitchen counter is secretly harboring E.coli or salmonella, a new technology promises to banish infectious germs from your household. Meet Ellumi, the LED bacteria-killing under-cabinet light.

Colleen Costello, president and cofounder of biotech company Vital Vio, was personally inspired to battle nasty germs following a family connection: Her grandmother contracted a MRSA infection, caused by a type of resistant staph bacteria, during a routine hospital stay. It was while putting on a mask and gloves to spend time with her weak grandmother that Costello vowed to put her biomedical engineering degree to good use.

Preventable infections in hospitals are “the No. 1 patient killer in the U.S.,” explains Costello. In fact, 1 in 25 patients under hospital care contract a preventable infection, reports the CDC. That’s an estimated 648,000 people, and about 75,000 die.

“Surface contamination plays a significant role in transmission of infection throughout facilities,” Costello adds.

Countless amounts of invisible germs live on surfaces, often doubling in growth before anyone has a time to clean them away. E.coli, for example, multiplies every 20 minutes. A single bacteria cell can grow to 8 million cells in less than 24 hours.

Generally, germs are not pathogenic, but in some cases, they are. The issue is that most people clean, but fail to disinfect. Costello saw gaps in the tools available to combat such germs, and was determined to come up with a simple, convenient solution.

“There were different intermittent solutions, like wiping or washing [the area] once a day or large ultraviolet or chemical systems that would bomb the room, but they’re harmful to be used around people,” she explains. “I know I’m busy just like everybody else, and I don’t clean my countertop every single day.”