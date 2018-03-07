Magic Leap, which never stops raising VC money, just nabbed $461 million more

Dang, Magic Leap’s technology better be off-the-charts amazing. The Florida-based mixed-reality company, which seems to announce massive amounts of new funding every couple of weeks, is at it again.

The company, which said recently it plans to release its first product later this year after seemingly endless delays, just announced $461 million in new funding, from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. That brings the company’s total VC haul to a mind-boggling $2.3 billion, according to VentureBeat.

With that much money in the mix, Magic Leap had better turn the whole idea of augmented- and mixed-reality on its head. If not, there’s going to be a whole lot of ‘splaining to do.DT