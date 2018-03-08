Do This One Thing To Make Your To-Do List More Effective

The perks of working a creative job (or hey, working for yourself) are often also exactly the things that prove stressful. Creative freedom inevitably means irregular workflows and timelines, which means maintaining a complex schedule that ebbs and flows.

Very few of us want to spend our days working in customer support, but there’s definitely something nice about knowing what your responsibilities are, day in and out. Accomplishing cyclical work is a simple as: answer call, solve problem, hang up, repeat.

Once you’ve pushed forward a little in your career, though, job descriptions tend to get more complicated than that–and with them, your ongoing project list. Ever felt increasingly panicked as you scanned your remaining to-dos toward the end of a crazed week? Even when you’ve got things organized, the actual fact of writing them down might make them feel more daunting than ever.

Here’s the thing about to-do lists: when it comes to simple tasks like “Answer Abby’s email,” “Call Granny,” or even, “Book flight to NYC,” just dropping them into a handwritten list or a note on your iPhone is enough. But when the projects start to get hairier, writing down “Design marketing plan for Career Contessa” doesn’t fly.

Why? You probably already know the answer to that question. You’ll sit there at your desk, staring at the list, and rack your brain for where you should start and how you should finish. Ten minutes later, you’ll probably still be there.

