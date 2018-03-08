Eight Essential Rules For First-Time Mentors

First things first: Becoming somebody’s mentor is definitely worth your time. Done right, mentorship relationships can benefit even experienced professionals: You get a chance to share your experiences, learn about challenges you might not be aware of, and uncover ways of doing things that you otherwise wouldn’t. A mentee can be your eyes and ears at the front lines of your industry long after you’ve moved into managerial roles.

But if you’ve never been a mentor before, there are a few things you need to know to make it a worthwhile experience on both sides of the table. Following these eight guidelines can help you make sure that it is.

1. Help Your Mentee Understand And Define Their Goals

This is arguably your No. 1 job as a mentor. Your mentee may show up with a ton of ambition, but may need your help articulating those goals to make sure they’re productive. So help them define those goals up front, then structure your conversations around those.

For many mentees, this is the hardest part of the process; they know they’d like help but may not always know how to scope or sequence their needs. Help them nail down objectives for your time together that are measurable and manageable within the timeframe you’ve agreed to meet. Make sure each of those goals are “SMART”–specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, time-bound–and clear. Remember not to bite off more than you can chew. A good rule of thumb is to focus on one goal over the course of three months. You’ll be able to check in regularly to measure progress and adjust as you go.

2. Ask Questions About The Big Picture

Before you dive into problem solving any particular objective, spend some time getting up to speed on historical context to help inform the advice you may give: Who are the major players in your mentee’s life? What are they grappling with most right now? How did they get here? What’s their relationship like with their manager/peers/direct reports? How do they think you can help? This contextual information can help you better understand their goals, the type of help they’ve received in the past, their past efforts, and how you’re best suited to help them make progress.

3. Be Consistent In Offering Your Time

Once you have an intro conversation under your belt, it’s time to dig in. As you move toward regular meetings, it can be tempting to deprioritize them, but it’s crucial that you don’t. Mentorship time should be sacrosanct: When you move a meeting, you signal to your mentee that they’re not worth it. Consistency is the key to establishing and deepening trust. It allows you to quickly go deep toward potential solutions, rather than revisiting old conversations because you haven’t seen each other in a while. If you know you can’t commit to meeting regularly, now isn’t the right time for you to be a mentor.

4. Keep An Open Mind To Problem Solving

You may be more experienced than your mentee, but stay open to the possibility that your advice might not always be right for them, and let them know you’re open to their feedback. Phrases like, “Tell me if I’m getting off track,” “Interrupt me if I’m operating on old information,” and, “Don’t hesitate to let me know if this isn’t resonating” show that you’re here for your mentee and don’t mind switching gears if what you’re saying isn’t productive. It’s totally okay if something you say doesn’t land. Rather than shy away from these moments, embrace them as a learning opportunity.