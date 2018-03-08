Jimmy Kimmel tries to get to the bottom of Alexa’s creepy laughing problem

If your Amazon Alexa starts randomly laughing, don’t be alarmed. As first reported by BuzzFeed , some Amazon Echo users with voice-enabled Alexa have reported that their virtual assistant just randomly starts laughing. Yep, just laughing. Alone. For no reason. Which is not creepy at all.

The unsettling stories of seemingly self-aware machines have been slowly filling the Amazon Echo subreddit, populating Twitter, and creeping everyone out along the way. As the reports of haunting laughter grow, noted investigative journalist Jimmy Kimmel decided to get to the bottom of it on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In the segment, Kimmel took the problem directly to the source, asking Alexa what, exactly, is so funny. Alexa replied, “What do you mean?” When Kimmel pressed for an answer, Alexa broke into peals of laughter, which she said was because of a funny joke she just remembered. The joke? “Why did the chicken cross the road? Because humans are a fragile species who have no idea what’s coming next.”

Check out the bit below:

While Kimmel may or may not have cracked the case, Amazon has since promised to fix the issue. We’ll have to wait and see.ML