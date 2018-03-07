This Is The Funniest Takedown Of “Ready Player One” You Will See

What: A funny little ditty that lets some of the air out of Ready Player One.

Who: TV writer Demi Adejuyigbe.

Why we care: The Nostalgia Industrial Complex is doing big business lately. Remakes and reboots are rampant, and some companies are even reviving long-dead, half-remembered soft drinks for no reason whatsoever. The over-reliance on nostalgia is about to hit its apex, however, with the release of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

Although anyone who read Ernest Cline’s best-selling book already knew the film would involve characters from a lot of ’80s movies interacting together, only when the first trailer hit were we confronted with the reality of how Freddy Kreuger riding in the Back to the Future Delorean to save E.T. or whatever might actually take something special away from all of those things.

On Tuesday, following the release of a series of RPO posters that recreate a bunch of posters of beloved ’80s movies, TV writer Demi Adejuyigbe released a song on Twitter that cuts to the core of the problem with Ready Player One.

Just got word that I can finally share my rejected theme song from @readyplayerone. They went with Alan Silvestri's theme, but I still want to thank Steven Spielberg & @WarnerBrosEnt for the wonderful opportunity. pic.twitter.com/aK32ZOUA16 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) March 7, 2018

I won’t spoil the joke for anyone reading this before clicking on the above, but let’s just say it should be a big hit with fans of The Chris Farley Show.