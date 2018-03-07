Beverage buzz: Coca-Cola is launching its first alcoholic drink

Soon there may be no need to add a slug of Jack to your Coke, because the Coca-Cola Company is launching a line of drinks that already include the booze.

The alcoholic drink is the first in the company’s 125-year history and some market analysts predict it won’t be the last–the beverage giant has been desperately trying to diversify in the face of slumping soda sales.

The so-called alcopop will fuse Coke with hooch to deliver a sweet kick. There are few details on the plan, so it’s hard to say whether the result will be closer to a rum and Coke, a Jack and Coke, or that time you ill-advisedly put vodka in your Coke because it was the only thing in your parents’ liquor cabinet.

Sadly, unless you have a trip to Japan planned soon, you may not be able to sample the new product. According to the BBC, so far the product is only slated to be sold in Japan, where Coke is trying to horn in on the booming Chu-Hi market, which blends sparkling flavored drinks with shochu, a distilled alcohol that is Japan’s answer to vodka.

We reached out to Coca-Cola for comment—and by “comment,” we mean we begged them to introduce the line here, too. Sadly, it’s probably not going to happen. Coke already has a ton of products that it only sells in the Japan market.

That said, the company also sent along this historical tidbit: Coca-Cola owned a subsidiary called Wine Spectrum from 1977-1983. It was sold to Seagram & Sons in 1983. Perhaps history will repeat itself soon.ML