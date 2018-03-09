5 Sleep-Habit Tweaks To Help You Adjust To Daylight Savings Time

When your clocks jump forward, you’ll lose a full hour of sleep and wind up with a 23-hour day. The shift may seem pretty insignificant, but it affects your daily circadian rhythms and hormone cycles for roughly a week, creating a feeling of lethargy, potentially worsening your sleep and lowering your immune function.

Research suggests that the seasonal “jump forward” into Daylight Savings Time typically leads to two main problems:

increased sleep latency (difficulty falling asleep) increased sleep fragmentation (trouble staying asleep and achieving deep sleep) for up to a week after the transition

In addition, one 2008 study found an increase in sympathetic nervous-system activity–the body’s “fight or flight” response–and a decrease in parasympathetic activity–its “rest and digest” mode–meaning that the first few days after the time change may leave you feeling groggy and jet-lagged minus the actual air travel. And since your immune system may see a slight dip at the same time, you’re more likely to catch whatever flu or cold might be going around your office the week after setting your clocks ahead.

The good news is that there are a few small habit changes you can make, starting right now, to make up for the disruption to your sleep cycles. Here are a few.

1. Cut The Caffeine After Noon

Because caffeine increases sleep fragmentation (leading to lighter sleep, or waking up in the middle of the night after falling asleep), cutting back on your overall caffeine consumption is a smart move. If you can’t give up your morning coffee, then try to at least avoid caffeine after noon for a couple days leading up to the time shift.

2. Use Evening Meditation To Wind Down

To counter your body’s increased “fight or flight” response, try adding a 30-minute wind-down routine before bedtime in order to calm your nervous system. The few days leading up to Daylight Savings time are a great time to test out a brief meditation practice to help you fall asleep faster: Just sit still and bring a gentle awareness to your breathing, without trying to force or change anything about the breath. Who knows? Maybe you’ll even stick with it long after your body has adjusted to the time change.