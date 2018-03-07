This CDC map of opioid overdoses shows major changes in emergency room visits

Emergency rooms across the United States are becoming increasingly overburdened by the opioid crisis, according to new data from the CDC. Out of 16 states that reported statistics as part of the health agency’s enhanced opioid surveillance program, 11 reported increases in emergency-room visits for opioid overdoses between July 2016 and September 2017. Out of those states, four saw increases of 50% or more during that time frame.

The data, released yesterday on the CDC’s Vital Signs portal, shows that some of the states hardest hit by the opioid crisis are also also seeing the most dramatic increases in ER visits, particularly in the midwest. There is a bit of good news, though: Five states saw decreases in ER visits, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and New Hampshire, which been among the epidemic’s worst strongholds.

Here’s a breakdown for the 16 states that reported data on opioid overdose ER visits:

States with increases in ER visits of 1%-24%:

Nevada

New Mexico

Missouri

States with increases in ER visits of 25%-49%:

Indiana

Ohio

North Carolina

Maine

States with increases in ER visits of 50% or more:

Wisconsin

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Delaware

States with decreases in ER visits: