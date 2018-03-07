A bill would allow publishers to collectively bargain with Facebook and Google

Representative David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island) is planning to introduce a bill that would exempt publishers from antitrust enforcement so they could collectively bargain together for better terms with Google and Facebook over distributing their content, reports Wired. The main driver behind the bill is the News Media Alliance, which represents more than 2,000 newspapers in North America. The NWA says Facebook and Google determine how their content is delivered, spotlighted, and prioritized without any input from publishers. The NWA feels Google and Facebook would listen to their ideas and concerns more if the various publishers were allowed to bargain with the tech company collectively–something current antitrust laws prohibit.MG
