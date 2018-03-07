23andMe has received FDA approval for a genetic cancer risk test

The company has announced that it has officially received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to begin selling a direct-to-consumer testing kit for genes linked to some types of cancer, reports TechCrunch. The testing kit will look test for tests for BRCA1 and BRCA2–genes that are linked to higher risk of ovarian, breast, and prostate cancer. It should be noted, however, that just because someone tests positively or negatively does not mean they will or will not get the linked cancers and that the test is not meant to be a replacement for professional screenings by cancer specialists.MG
