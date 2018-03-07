The 9 deadliest jobs in the United States are…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released its analysis of fatality data from 2016 and found that the 9 deadliest civilian jobs in America in 2016 were ( via CNBC ):

3. Grounds maintenance workers: 217 fatalities

2. Farmers: 260 fatalities

1. Driving sales workers and truck drivers: 918 fatalities

While driving was the deadilist job in America in 2016, with 918 fatalities, it wasn’t the job with the the highest fatal injury rate. That distinction goes to logging with 135.9 fatal work injuries per 100,000 workers.MG