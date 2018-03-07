Mattel releases 17 new Barbie dolls to celebrate International Women’s Day

The new dolls are part of Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” lineup, reports NBC News. The dolls are based on real women and include Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman, artist Frida Kahlo, aviator Amelia Earhart, Olympic gold medal in snowboarding Chloe Kim, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, British boxing champion Nicola Adams, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. International Women’s Day takes place on March 8th.