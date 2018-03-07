No, Android Phone Makers Didn’t Steal The iPhone X’s Notch

There’s still a lot of fascination over the iPhone X’s “notch,” the little piece of bezel hanging down from the top of the display housing the camera, microphone, and facial recognition system. There shouldn’t be.

The latest round of chatter came when a spate of Android phone makers announced devices at Mobile World Congress that incorporate the notch. A new LG phone is rumored to do the same, as is the upcoming OnePlus 6.

The dominant opinion is that those companies copied Apple’s notch. But it’s not that simple and it’s not that interesting. The truth is that the advent of edge-to-edge OLED displays on smartphones made the notch inevitable.

To support both an edge-to-edge display and provide a place for the front-facing camera and other components, phone designers have two main choices. They can leave a stripe of bezel across the top of the phone, or they can carve space out of the screen–the section in the middle, the notch.

The advantage of the full stripe is a cleaner look. The downside is the wasted bezel space and the loss of display space.

The advantage of the notch is the ability to preserve the display space on either side of it (aka the “ears”). “With a notch, manufacturers can claim a larger diagonal display size as Apple does,” points out Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead. The downside of the notch is that it’s an interruption of the clean line at the top of the interface, something that probably made Apple designers cringe.

Some phones have chosen the stripe, like Samsung’s sharp new S9 and Google’s Pixel 2. Apple, and now a bunch of Android phone makers, chose the notch.