The Hidden Reason These Common Productivity Habits Help Your Brain

There’s a lot of productivity advice out there, much of it quite similar: to-do list hacks, vision-board making, desk-decluttering, journaling. The fact is that these same familiar techniques do work a lot of the time for a lot of people. The reason why is because they all leverage an unconscious process that your brain undertakes countless times throughout the workday. Here’s how it works and what it takes to tap into it–no matter which productivity habit you opt for.

Selective Filtering

Every day the brain is bombarded with billions of bits of information from all five senses. In order to sift through that data, it resorts to what’s known as “selective filtering,” whereby only the most relevant information reaches our conscious thought. To do that, your brain needs to decide what counts as “relevant” in the first place–no easy task when sorting though competing messages.

That’s where a related process called “value tagging” comes in. This is where the brain assigns a value to each sensory cue from the world around you–shaping your thoughts and, consequently, your behaviors in response to those cues. When the cortex receives a snippet of information that it’s value-tagged as high priority, it sends a signal back to a part of the brain where sensory neurons meet. Information deemed to be irrelevant is selectively filtered out–it’s not transmitted, so that the relevant information can be.

Of course, it’s just about inevitable that this process gets in the way sometimes. Anyone who’s overlooked a major piece of information in a presentation or failed to spot a resume typo probably wishes their conscious minds hadn’t skated past those things. Indeed, while selective filtering can help you focus on what’s important, it may also be preventing you from seeing things that are right in front of you–including the tasks, challenges, and opportunities that impact your productivity.

Any effective productivity technique, in other words, should help you tap into this brain process strategically.

