How One Mom Leads Millions To Take On The NRA

The day before the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012, Shannon Watts was a stay-at-home mom of five and former communications executive with around 75 friends on Facebook. The day after the tragedy, says Watts, she started a Facebook group from the computer in her kitchen, called One Million Moms for Gun Control. Watts wanted to have space for an online conversation with women and moms about gun violence prevention.

“It turned into an offline movement very shortly thereafter,” she says. “Suddenly strangers were connecting me to other strangers all over the country because my information was available online, it was very easy to call me or email me,” Watts explains. “I didn’t even realize I had started an organization,” she says. That is until former congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy told her to change the group’s name immediately. “I didn’t realize that One Million Moms was this group trying to get Ellen DeGeneres not to be the JC Penney spokeswoman.”

Shortly thereafter, Watts’s Facebook group coalesced into Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures that respect the Second Amendment and protect people from gun violence.

Its ranks of supporters have swelled to millions, with more than 125,000 signing up to volunteer just after the Parkland shooting. There is a chapter in every state in the U.S., and the organization is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country, with 4.5 million supporters (The NRA has between 3 and 5 million members) . Watts’s effort is an object lesson in how something that begins as the idea of one passionate person can grow into a nationwide organization with the clout to change legislation.

The Moment She Knew She Was On To Something

Shortly after [changing the name] we got a call from the White House saying, “Look, we’ve been waiting for moms to organize around this issue, we want you to help us push background checks through Congress,” she recalls.

Although the bipartisan Manchin-Toomey Amendment was defeated by a vote of 54 to 46, Watts said it was the organizing going on behind the scenes that she believes helped Moms Demand Action to become a more powerful force for future legislation. “That’s not something one person can do by themselves,” she contends. “You have to have enough people with the same amount of passion and conviction to carve that time out of their schedule, whether they have a family or a job, too.”

The Strategy Behind Growing

Watts worked as a communications executive for 15 years before she started Moms Demand Action. When she was working for Fortune 500 companies, her job as the person who ran communications was often to manage people in satellite locations who are working toward the common goal of promoting the company. “That’s exactly how we started Moms Demand Action,” she says. Satellite groups had calls to talk about how best to work together for the common good of the organization. “I absolutely think my corporate experience was so beneficial in creating the structure and the brand,” Watts says. “Once you go through black belt training at General Electric, you can kind of take over the world,” she says.