Major Trump fundraiser says his email was hacked amid Mideast dispute

Elliott Broidy, a major Republican fundraiser and head of a security firm with hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts with the United Arab Emirates, recently learned that his email has been hacked, with messages leaked to the press, Bloomberg reports .

Citing the leaks, the BBC reported that Broidy last fall urged President Trump to fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and referred to Tillerson as “a tower of Jello.” Broidy has said some of the emails may have been altered and has blamed the hack on Qatar, a regional rival of the UAE. Qatar has denied the charge. (The UAE has previously been accused of hacking Qatari sites, attributing false, inflammatory quotes to Qatar’s head of state). Broidy has also hired two security firms to investigate the breach.

A message accompanying leaked emails sent to Bloomberg claimed information would be released on “the dark web.” The leak, coming in a midterm election year, naturally evokes memories of the 2016 election hacks that saw emails from Democratic campaign officials released in the run-up to the election.SM