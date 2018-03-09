This Is Why It’s So Hard To Calculate How Much Uber Drivers Earn

Last week, a working paper from MIT claimed that a third of Uber and Lyft drivers actually lose money from their on-demand work. It caught the attention of lots of publications, including ours, and in the wake of mounting criticism, Uber rushed to debunk the findings, calling the study flawed and citing past contradictory research. Other studies have estimated that drivers, on average, earn between $15.68 and $21.07 per hour.

Uber’s mild-mannered CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, even chimed in to smear the study with a charming tweet, as did several academics. All the while, drivers piled into comment sections and Twitter threads to say the study was consistent with their own experience. The kerfuffle over driver pay is demonstrative of a larger problem within the gig economy, which is that there isn’t a lot of data. Driver earnings vary greatly, as do their expenses. With so much opacity, its easy for Uber and other ride-hail companies to control the messaging around wages. It also leaves them open to criticism from pro-labor groups, which are already hostile to the gig economy. “The ride-share model invites wage theft, because it’s such an atomized workforce,” says Chris Townsend, director of field mobilization with the Amalgamated Transit Union. “It’s very rare that they talk together, they all compete with each other to an extent, they’re alone in the car except when they have passengers, and it’s easy pickings for the companies that design these algorithms that run these things.” Unreliable Data, Flawed Studies The study that has everyone worked up was conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research (CEEPR). Using the Rideshare Guy’s 2017 Uber and Lyft Driver survey, which accrued self-reported data from 1,100 drivers in 2017, the study determined that median profits were $3.37 per hour. It also said that 74% of drivers earn less than minimum wage and a third of drivers were actually losing money from working for a ride-hail service. It assessed that a median driver takes on costs of $0.30 per mile In a rebuttal to the working paper, Jonathan Hall, Uber’s chief economist, noted that the researcher made bad assumptions about three already poorly worded questions from the Rideshare Guy survey. This, he wrote, is what led CEEPR to its extremely low earnings figures. Stephen Zoepf, executive director of the Center for Automotive Research at Stanford and the lead researcher on the CEEPR study, admitted the criticism is valid. “What Hall and Khosrowshahi’s assessment laid bare was an assumption about revenue that I made in the absence of public ride-hailing data and a paucity of independent studies outside Uber’s own analyses,” he said in a letter.

He said he plans to revise the working paper per Hall’s suggestion, though it will take a few weeks. In the meantime, he released an initial assessment using two methods. In the first, he used monthly revenue numbers when available and a working schedule to determine an hourly wage. In the second method, he used hourly self-reported hourly revenue. With the adjustments using the first methodology, Zoepf says median profit rises to $8.55 per hour. Still, 54% of drivers earned less than the 2016 minimum wage in their respective states, while 8% lost money on driving. Using the second methodology, median profit rises to $10 per hour. The percentage of drivers who earned less than minimum wage after expenses in their region dropped to 41%, and only 4% of drivers lost money from their ride hail job. However, even this estimate is still probably flawed. “Self-reported income data is notoriously difficult, regardless of the work arrangement,” says Alastair Fitzpayne, executive director of the Aspen Institute Future of Work Initiative. “People tend, for a number of reasons, to either over or under report their earnings on surveys.” That would also make one of the only real independent data collections—the Rideshare Guy’s annual survey—largely unreliable. This deficit of information has made it extremely difficult to draw any conclusions about how Uber is paying workers. Uber pays drivers based on how far they drive and how long it takes them to get somewhere, but prices per mile and minute vary based on location. While the company has given up data for some studies, the available information is still pretty limited. Uber and Lyft are tight-fisted with data because of concerns over driver privacy and intellectual property. They are also probably loathe to give out information that might lead to negative press. As such, requests for data can get tangled up for months or years as corporate lawyers figure out what data sets they’re willing to share and under what circumstances. While Uber’s Hall has co-authored several studies using the company’s data, none of them have really shed much light on the nuance of driver earnings.

