China’s WeChat Isn’t Just An App—It’s A Cross-Cultural Education

At Apple’s 2014 unveiling of the Apple Watch and its 2016 WWDC keynote, China’s WeChat messaging app played a key role in demos. Those two instances of on-stage time were the app’s highest-profile exposure before a U.S. audience, and nothing since has matched them.

Why was WeChat so heavily featured by Apple if typical U.S. consumers aren’t familiar with it? It’s because the app is a dominant force in the Chinese market, where Apple is continuously trying to adapt, evolve, and grow.

WeChat recently hit a billion monthly users, a figure that puts it in the rarified company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger. It’s how Chinese companies conduct business as well as how large swaths of the country’s users stay connected to each other. But it’s not just a sticky “chat app.” WeChat is a full-blown mobile platform and one that likely influenced Facebook’s plans for Messenger, which involve making it a hub for apps, services, and even customer-support exhanges. On WeChat, you can call taxis, donate to charities, play games, and send and receive money, among a host of other activities—as long as you’re in China or have a Chinese bank card. The version of the app available in the U.S. lacks many of these extra services, which helps explain why it flies under the radar.

As an American, I didn’t plan on getting closely acquainted with WeChat. But when I joined a Chinese app developer a few years ago, it quickly became my most-used app. At first it was tough to orient myself, but became much easier as I found out why certain things are the way they are. Living in WeChat provides a taste of the cultural differences between China and the U.S., and how rapidly technology moves on the other side of the world.

Mobile First Means Mobile First

The U.S. tech industry likes to talk about “mobile first” experiences, but that catchphrase doesn’t play out the same way that it does in China, which never developed the PC-centric culture that Americans experienced before smartphones took off. For WeChat, being mobile first means that your phone is king, and everything goes through it.

For example, if you want to use WeChat on a laptop or desktop PC, you have to use a QR code to link it to you phone and verify access from your phone. Every time. You never enter a password into a desktop app: Instead, you click “login” and get a notification on your phone asking you to confirm.