Trump Tweeted That He’s the Only “Star” Left. But Is He a Star?

Although he was mentioned and alluded to a few times during the Oscars , I did not think about Donald Trump once during the show. It was something I only realized the next morning, stumbling across the latest eyeroll-y batch of Trump tweets. It was like sunlight hitting you in the face after leaving the dark of a theater, instantly melting away a reprieve from the real world.

Donald Trump is someone I think of often, and he reciprocates by being obsessed with how he’s perceived. As sure as gravity exists, if any popular person, place or thing is described by the Fox News-phere as anti-Trump, there will be tweets. It took a day for the president to watch both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity rail against “the anti-Trump Oscars”–and rejoice at their dour ratings–but by Tuesday morning, like clockwork, the tweet arrived.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

It’s a typically self-fellating celebration of Trump’s ubiquity and the fealty he feels owed. (Never mind the downward ratings trend across all live TV events in recent years, people didn’t watch the Oscars out of respect for Mr. Trump!) He says in the tweet that he’s kidding, just like how he recently kidded he’d maybe like to be president for life, a joke that in no way tracks with his demonstrated boner for authoritarianism. Trump’s a kidder! A real cut-up. But of course he does think he’s a star. We know that because he once used his star status as justification for assaulting unsuspecting women. He thinks he’s not only a star, but the brightest shining star in the galaxy; much more so than those chumps at the Oscars. Is there any truth to that?

Donald Trump is indeed the most famous person in the world. He was already a tabloid star, before he became a legitimate star in the days when he was firing lesser stars on The Celebrity Apprentice. Ironically, he earned political fame only by relentlessly (and racist-ly) trolling Barack Obama, whom conservatives had been attacking as a “celebrity president.” If Trump still seems more like a star than a politician, though, that’s completely intentional. Now that he has Obama’s job, he’s performing it like it’s his former job.

“Before taking office, Mr. Trump told top aides to think of each presidential day as an episode in a television show in which he vanquishes rivals,” reported the New York Times last December. That tidbit should strike nobody as fake news since it’s evident in Trump’s approach to everything. He is obsessed with manufacturing narratives, whether it means making sure Mitt Romney is photographed at a fancy French restaurant seemingly against his will, pretending the NFL protests are about him, or promoting the Fake News Awards, coming soon, like a special episode, for no reason at all.

Trump is the star of The Trump Show, a program executive produced by Trump, which we all must keep watching for an indeterminate length of time.