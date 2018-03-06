Former Michelle Obama Staffer Will Help Grammys Be Less Sexist

After this year’s Grammys, Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow gave a less-than insightful interview about women in the music industry needing to “step up,” which set off a wave of protests calling for him to step down. Although he’s maintained his post, Portnow did call for a task force to address the advancement of women across the music industry–and Tina Tchen has been tapped to lead the efforts.
Tchen, who was chief of staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama and executive director of the White House Council on Women and Girls, is heading up a team that’s targeting the “various barriers and unconscious biases faced by underrepresented communities throughout the music industry and, specifically, across Recording Academy operations and policies,” according to Billboard.KI