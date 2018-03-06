Leaked email may mean iTunes is finally on the way out. It could also mean zilch

A leaked email from the Apple Music Team to music industry partners may hint that iTunes is on the way out. If true, it’s been a long time coming. The software is old, clunky, and built for a previous era in digital content consumption. And it doesn’t play well with Apple Music, which represents Apple’s new approach to music–via subscription streaming.

The leaked email, shared with the blog Metro, concerned the “end of iTunes LPs.” The iTunes LP format dates back to 2009 when Apple offered music publishers a way to package interactive artwork and other extras with LP downloads.

This is far from a sure sign that the end is near, however. Apple points out in the email an alternative way of downloading the bonus content, using iTunes Match. But it’s possible it could signal the start of a gradual shutdown of downloads.MS