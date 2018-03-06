Here’s The Lonely Island’s Rejected Oscars Song

Who: The Lonely Island.

Why we care: The Oscars were so above-average enjoyable this year, I didn’t realize they were missing a key ingredient: a bonkers Lonely Island song. But apparently, the ceremony was originally supposed to include one. The habitually extra comedy-music trio, who performed at the Oscars a few years ago, say they were asked to write a song for this year’s ceremony, only to be told that what they came up with was “financially and logistically impossible.” You’ll never guess what happened next, though. They did it anyway.

“For fun we thought we’d share the rough cut storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost,” reads a scroll at the top of “OSCAR SONG DEMO – ‘Why Not Me?'” When they say rough, they mean real rough. The song, an agreeably goofy ballad to the beloved characters who never lead to Oscars, plays out with vocals that could generously be described as “hastily recorded,” while cut-and-pasted images from films scroll by in classic slideshow fashion. The experience of watching it can only be improved by imagining the Oscars audience being made to watch this version of it.