Forbes’s billionaires list is an awful lot of white dudes (and a couple of women)

Forbes just released its updated list of the world’s billionaires and the roster could double as an episode of Phoebe Robinson’s podcast Sooo Many White Guys . Because there are SO many of them. You got your Bezos, Buffett, Bloomberg, and Brin, as well as the Koch Brothers, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg.

You have to scroll all the way down to #16 to find the first woman to appear on the list. (That would be Alice Walton of Walmart.) She is followed by Loréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers (#18 ), BMW billionaire Susanne Klatten (#32), candy tycoon Jacqueline Mars (#34), and Asia’s richest woman, Yang Huiyan (#43).

While there are only 10 women in the top 100 billionaires, that number seems positively robust in comparison to black representation on the list, which has only one entry in the top 100–Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, who comes in at #100.

Thank goodness at least one of these billionaires is dedicating some of his considerable resources on economic equality and women’s economic empowerment. If the Gates Foundation’s work is successful, perhaps this list will look a little different in the future.ML