Spike Jonze And FKA Twigs Dance Around Apple’s HomePod Future

Who: Apple, Spike Jonze, FKA Twigs

Why we care: I’m pretty sure the brief for this ad was four words long: “Give us a Kenzo.” Here, once again, we have Spike Jonze creating a fantastically surreal dance routine music video, except this time it’s designed to show the ideal alternative reality Apple’s HomePod smart speaker can create. It’s a little strange coming from the same guy who won an Oscar for warning us about the emotional dangers of artificial intelligence but damn if it ain’t catchy as all hell.