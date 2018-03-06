advertisement
Spike Jonze And FKA Twigs Dance Around Apple’s HomePod Future

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

What: A four-minute music video for the new Anderson .Paak tune “Til It’s Over,” directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA Twigs, that’s also a not-so-thinly-veiled HomePod ad.

Who: Apple, Spike Jonze, FKA Twigs

Why we care: I’m pretty sure the brief for this ad was four words long: “Give us a Kenzo.”  Here, once again, we have Spike Jonze creating a fantastically surreal dance routine music video, except this time it’s designed to show the ideal alternative reality Apple’s HomePod smart speaker can create. It’s a little strange coming from the same guy who won an Oscar for warning us about the emotional dangers of artificial intelligence but damn if it ain’t catchy as all hell.

