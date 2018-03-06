Google Maps now lets you take virtual tours of Disney’s parks

The search giant has announced that Google Maps Street View now covers 11 Disney Parks. The parks include locations from both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Among the included parks are: Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs, Mickey and Minnie’s houses, and Disney Hollywood Studios. To view any of them, just click on over to one of the locations on Google Maps–say the Magic Kingdom–and drag the Street View “yellow man” icon onto one of the blue lines on the park’s map.MG