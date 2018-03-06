Google Maps now lets you take virtual tours of Disney’s parks

The search giant has announced that Google Maps Street View now covers 11 Disney Parks. The parks include locations from both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. Among the included parks are: Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs, Mickey and Minnie’s houses, and Disney Hollywood Studios. To view any of them, just click on over to one of the locations on Google Maps–say the Magic Kingdom–and drag the Street View “yellow man” icon onto one of the blue lines on the park’s map.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens