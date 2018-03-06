Google is selling Zagat to a restaurant review company

The search giant bought Zagat seven years ago for $151 million. Since then it’s integrated Zagat’s listings and ratings into Google Maps, while letting Zagat’s website and publications be outdone by other restaurant review companies. Now, Google thinks it has gotten all the use out of Zagat it can and is selling the brand to The Infatuation, a nine-year-old restaurant review company, reports the New York Times. In a statement, Jen Fitzpatrick, a vice president of product and engineering at Google, said:
“Zagat has helped us provide useful and relevant dining results for users across our various products. The Infatuation is an innovative company that will be a terrific home for the Zagat brand.”
The Infatuation is reported to be keeping Zagat as its own brand for now. As for what the company paid Google for Zagat, neither side will say.MG