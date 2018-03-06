Bumble is banning pictures with guns from user profiles

The online dating company has announced it will ban photos with guns in them. In a blog post the company said:
As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble.
From today on, we will begin the process of moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns. Our terms and conditions will be updated to reflect this decision.
The ban of photos of people with guns comes after the tragic Parkland high school shooting last month. Announcing the ban, Bumble also said it would donate $100,000 to March For Our Lives, the organization founded by Parkland survivors. Finally, Bumble said its gun ban would not apply to photographs of military or law enforcement officers in uniform.MG