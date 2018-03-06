advertisement
  • 6:12 am

A cryptocurrency startup suggests Ryan Gosling is their lead graphic designer

[Photo: Raffi Asdourian/Wikimedia Commons]

And that startup, called Miroskii, has already raised over $830,000 in their initial coin offering, reports The Next Web. To be fair, Miroskii isn’t claiming Gosling is actually working for them, instead they are using a stock image of him for their lead graphic designer “Kevin Belanger” on the company’s team overview page. Still, it’s shady as all get-out as all the other team member headshots on the same page appear to be ripped-off photos of real people. We’re going to go out on a limb and say it’s probably best to avoid putting your money into Miroskii at this time.MG

