A cryptocurrency startup suggests Ryan Gosling is their lead graphic designer

And that startup, called Miroskii, has already raised over $830,000 in their initial coin offering, reports The Next Web. To be fair, Miroskii isn’t claiming Gosling is actually working for them, instead they are using a stock image of him for their lead graphic designer “Kevin Belanger” on the company’s team overview page. Still, it’s shady as all get-out as all the other team member headshots on the same page appear to be ripped-off photos of real people. We’re going to go out on a limb and say it’s probably best to avoid putting your money into Miroskii at this time.MG