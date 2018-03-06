Airbnb cancels bookings in China during the National People’s Congress

Airbnb has reportedly removed all listings and canceled all bookings in Beijing until March 30th, reports Business Insider. Searching for an Airbnb to stay in in Beijing before that date now returns a message that says “Due to external circumstances, homes in Beijing are unavailable through March 30.” Not only are new bookings not available, the company has reportedly canceled and refunded already placed bookings in Beijing up to March 30th. The cancelations coincide with the Chines Communist Party’s annual conference, which is currently taking place in Beijing and will last two weeks. Airbnb would not say whether China’s government told them to take the actions, only telling Business Insider: