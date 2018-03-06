Facebook hires Pinterest and BuzzFeed execs to bolster its video content

The social media giant has hired BuzzFeed Studios former head Matthew Henick to lead Facebook’s global video content strategy and planning, reports Reuters. From Pinterest, Facebook grabbed Mike Bidgoli to lead the Facebook Watch product team. Facebook Watch is the company’s video-on-demand service that launched to limited users last August. Both hires show Facebook is aggressively continuing its foray into the crowded video content market. As Henick, Facebook’s new head of global video content strategy and planning, said: “The future of storytelling is social.” Seems Facebook couldn’t agree more.