Amazon to bring Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

Amazon is planning to expand its Whole Foods delivery service to at least two of the organic grocer’s stores in San Francisco, reports Bloomberg. Currently, the two-hour delivery service—free for Prime customers—is available at stores in just four cities around the country: Dallas, Austin, Cincinnati, and Virginia Beach. It’s not clear when the service will begin in San Francisco.
